Framingham man held on bail for allegedly hitting, dragging woman with a car
A Framingham man was held on $5,000 bail Wednesday on charges that he struck a woman with his car on Beaver Street in Framingham Tuesday, dragging her for "a short distance" before getting out of the car and fleeing into the woods, officials said. Framingham police K9 units began to track the suspect and located him shortly, the department said in a statement.
