Dr. John Healy Duffy, 88

Dr. John Healy Duffy, 88

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: HCAM News

Dr. John Healy Duffy, 88, of Hopkinton, MA died peacefully in the presence of loving family members on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Oak Knoll Healthcare in Framingham, MA. Born May 25, 1928, Dr. Duffy grew up in Fall River, MA with his parents and three younger sisters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HCAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Mon Wildchild 5
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Nov '16 power 24
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Oct '16 idk 34
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree Jul '16 hammerhead 1
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC