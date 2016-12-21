Calling All Skaters - Final Skate Park Design Meeting January 12, 2017
Join us for Pillar Design Studio's presentation of the final skate park design on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Nevin's Hall of the Memorial Building located at 150 Concord Street in Framingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov 30
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
|Teens escape unharmed after limo catches fire o... (May '16)
|May '16
|Libby Rahl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC