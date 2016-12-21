3 finalists for Millbury town manager; decision expected Thursday
Two town administrators with ties to Central Massachusetts and an educator with previous Framingham municipal experience are the finalists for the town manager position in Millbury, David Roach, chairman of the Town Manager Screening Committee told selectmen Tuesday. The finalists include Christopher Clark, currently town administrator in Harwich; David J. Marciello, interim town manager in Lunenburg; and George P. King Jr., assistant superintendent/principal at Nashoba Regional School District in Bolton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
