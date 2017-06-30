Watch supercars go flat out up Goodwood Hill

Goodwood, West Sussex - For many visitors to the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, the highlight of the weekend is the Supercar Run, featuring some of the world's fastest street-legal cars. Since the inauguration of timed runs for supercars in 2000, it has become a tradition for makers of high-performance cars to show their latest and fastest models in public for the first time "on the hill'.

