Video: Jackie Stewart's Mongol rally team hoping to raise funds for dementia cure

Motoring legend Sir Jackie Stewart is backing a bid to raise funds for his charity, Race Against Dementia, that will see a car decorated to look like a Highland Cow travel from Scotland to Mongolia. Team Jackie Moo-art - spear-headed by Irvine-born co-driver Graeme Donohoe - is taking part in next month's Mongol Rally.

