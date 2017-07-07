The BGC Boss, His Son's Driving Career and the Ex-F1 Officials an hour ago

The BGC Boss, His Son's Driving Caree...

The BGC Boss, His Son's Driving Career and the Ex-F1 Officials

12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

BGC Partners Inc. to raise sponsorship money to secure a place on the Formula-One grid for co-founder Shaun Lynn's son sued the brokerage, claiming they were dismissed for blowing the whistle on corporate misconduct. Lindsey De Souza and Nigel Burton, who had worked for the Lotus Racing team, sued in London's employment tribunal for about 750,000 pounds each in lost earnings after saying they joined BGC in 2014 to find sponsors for Alex Lynn 's racing career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

