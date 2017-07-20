Spanish driver Sainz Jr. sees future away from Toro Rosso
Carlos Sainz Jr. sees his future on another Formula One team and hopes Red Bull will give him a chance to show what he can do. The Spanish driver is clearly confident he could make the move up from feeder team Toro Rosso to Red Bull in 2018, if chosen.
