Sixteen Books Every Auto Enthusiast Should Read
We've previously profiled A occasional C/D contributor P.J. O'Rourke's Driving Like Crazy: 30 Years of Vehicular Hellbendin g, but that doesn't mean you don't still need it. A list of "bests" is always temporary, but these books will add weight to anyone's corpus of knowledge for cars, racing, and race drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC