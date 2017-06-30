Robert Kubica: Ex-F1 driver to test a...

Robert Kubica: Ex-F1 driver to test again for Renault

Read more: BBC News

Robert Kubica is to test again for Renault as he and the team explore whether he could make a comeback to Formula 1 from life-changing injuries. The 32-year-old Pole has only partial movement in his right arm after a crash in a rally car in February 2011, since when he has not raced on a circuit.

