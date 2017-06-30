Retired racer Mark Webber to help develop Porsche road cars
Following his retirement from racing in 2016 , the Australian stayed on with Porsche as a consultant and brand ambassador. Now, he's going to have a hand in developing future road cars for the marque, similar to how rally legend Walter Rohrl started to test Porsche road cars after ending his own motorsport career.
