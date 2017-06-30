Red Bull official defends Vettel: F1 'is not a girls boarding school'
Former F1 driver Gerhard Berger says the FIA should forgive Sebastian Vettel for driving into Lewis Hamilton recently during the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. On Monday, which is also Vettel's 30th birthday, the governing body will meet to consider applying a further penalty for the infraction.
