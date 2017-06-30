Racing icon Ron Dennis to exit McLare...

Racing icon Ron Dennis to exit McLaren as his successor pledges 'evolution'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Ron Dennis is selling his stakes in British motor racing and manufacturing conglomerate McLaren and will step down as chairman after already being forced out as CEO of part of the business. A new holding company called McLaren Group will combine the McLaren Technology Group Ltd. and McLaren Automotive Ltd. arms, with sovereign wealth fund Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Jun 25 The phartse 3
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Jun 12 Minutes Phartse 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,606 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC