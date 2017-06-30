Racing icon Ron Dennis to exit McLaren as his successor pledges 'evolution'
Ron Dennis is selling his stakes in British motor racing and manufacturing conglomerate McLaren and will step down as chairman after already being forced out as CEO of part of the business. A new holding company called McLaren Group will combine the McLaren Technology Group Ltd. and McLaren Automotive Ltd. arms, with sovereign wealth fund Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co.
