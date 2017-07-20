NBC Sports Group presents Indycar Iowa Corn 300 & F1 Austrian Grand Prix This Weekend
NBC Sports Group will present more than 50 hours of motorsports action this weekend, including the IndyCar Iowa Corn 300 this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on CNBC. Coverage also includes the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Southwick National event on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC; Red Bull Global RallyCross action from Indianapolis on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN; as well as the NASCAR XFINITY and Cup Series races from Kentucky on Friday and Saturday nights on NBCSN.
