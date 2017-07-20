McLaren boss calls for two F1 races in China
Formula One needs two races in China and one should be on a street circuit to help make the sport more popular, McLaren executive director Zak Brown said on Thursday. The American also suggested the calendar should feature an updated 'Asian Tour' grouping the key races in the region in Japan, Singapore, China and other venues to be determined such as Thailand.
