May the fastest Penske man win
DJR Team Penske have ensured a no-holds-barred fight for the Supercars drivers' championship, declaring there will be no team orders issued to their stars Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin, currently first and second in the title race. Heading into this weekend's Townsville 400 with Coulthard just 10 points clear of McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske boss Ryan Story was adamant neither would be given preferential treatment in a tactic often used in motorsport to ensure maximum championship points for the team.
