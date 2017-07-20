Mark Webber: Penalize the teams, not the drivers, for F1 engine woes
Former F1 Grand Prix winner Mark Webber would like to see teams hit with constructors' penalties for unreliability rather than continuing with the current policy of handing out grid penalties. Currently, if a team exceeds the allotted number of power unit components for a car, a grid penalty is handed out to that car for that weekend's Grand Prix.
