Lewis Hamilton puts Sebastian Vettel clash behind him
Lewis Hamilton refused to be drawn into a war of words with title rival Sebastian Vettel despite their clash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Vettel was accused of deliberately driving into the side of Hamilton's Mercedes at the race in Baku as they followed the safety car.
