Jehan Daruvala wins FIA F3 European Championship
Jehan Daruvala of Sahara Force India Academy on Sunday created history by becoming the first Indian to win in the FIA F3 European Championship. Jehan's victory in race 3 comes 18 years after Narain Karthikeyan won in the British F3 Championship.
