Jacques Villeneuve says F1 driver Lan...

Jacques Villeneuve says F1 driver Lance Stroll's extra testing is 'circumventing the rules'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AutoWeek

Past F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve says the private testing program being enjoyed this year by controversial Formula 1 rookie Lance Stroll is nothing short of cheating the system. After vicious early season criticism of the 18-year-old Williams driver, Villeneuve acknowledged that fellow Canadian Stroll took a big step forward in Montreal and Baku.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Jun 25 The phartse 3
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Jun 12 Minutes Phartse 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,698 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC