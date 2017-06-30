Hey, Renault F1 fans: Even your team boss says don't expect wins before 2019
Of course, that statement can stand for any of seven teams on the F1 grid that have been little more than backmarkers to Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull in recent seasons. In fact, it has been 76 races -- dating back to the opening race in Australia in 2013 -- since a team other than Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull has won a Formula 1 race.
