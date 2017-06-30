Frustrated Kvyat urges Toro Rosso to sort out reliability
A frustrated Daniil Kvyat has called on his Toro Rosso team to improve reliability on his side of the garage, as he feels frequent mechanical issues are stopping him from showing his "full potential". He has suffered three race-ending mechanical failures in eight grands prix in 2017, and admitted after his latest retirement in Baku that he was not satisfied with the current situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC