Frustrated Kvyat urges Toro Rosso to sort out reliability

A frustrated Daniil Kvyat has called on his Toro Rosso team to improve reliability on his side of the garage, as he feels frequent mechanical issues are stopping him from showing his "full potential". He has suffered three race-ending mechanical failures in eight grands prix in 2017, and admitted after his latest retirement in Baku that he was not satisfied with the current situation.

