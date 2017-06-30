FIA declines to punish Vettel further...

FIA declines to punish Vettel further over F1 Azerbaijan incident

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

The FIA ruled on Monday that it will take no further action against Sebastian Vettel for making contact with Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Vettel, who turned 30 today, appeared before an FIA panel comprising of FIA deputy president for sport Graham Stoker, FIA general secretary for sport Peter Bayer, FIA Formula One World Championship race director Charlie Whiting and FIA Formula One World Championship deputy race director and FIA safety director Laurent Mekies to answer for his actions on June 25 in Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Jun 25 The phartse 3
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Jun 12 Minutes Phartse 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC