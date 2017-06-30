FIA declines to punish Vettel further over F1 Azerbaijan incident
The FIA ruled on Monday that it will take no further action against Sebastian Vettel for making contact with Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Vettel, who turned 30 today, appeared before an FIA panel comprising of FIA deputy president for sport Graham Stoker, FIA general secretary for sport Peter Bayer, FIA Formula One World Championship race director Charlie Whiting and FIA Formula One World Championship deputy race director and FIA safety director Laurent Mekies to answer for his actions on June 25 in Azerbaijan.
