F4 SEA kick off as support race at Malaysia GP

PETALING JAYA: The second season of the FIA-approved Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship will kick off as a support race at the 2017 Formula 1 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix at the Sepang Circuit from Sept 29-Oct 1. Instead of opening in Singapore, the F4 SEA will stage its first event at Sepang. It will then proceed to the Philippines, where it will be staged at the Clark International Speedway from Oct 20-22.

Chicago, IL

