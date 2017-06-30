F1: Williams Story to premiere next month
Curzon Artificial Eye is hosting the world premiere of Williams next month in London, in association with Martini, Williams Martini Racing and Minnow Films. Williams , a brand new documentary from BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews, is based on the 1991 book by Lady Virginia Williams - A Different Kind of Life.
