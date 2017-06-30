F1: Silverstone bosses to activate br...

F1: Silverstone bosses to activate break clause?

As expected, the British Racing Drivers' Club , which owns Silverstone , looks certain to trigger a clause in its contract with Formula One Management which will mean the 2019 British Grand Prix is the last held at the iconic track. The circuit currently has a deal which sees it host the race until 2027.

