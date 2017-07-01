F1: Sebastian Vettel Unhappy With Pen...

F1: Sebastian Vettel Unhappy With Penalty Weighting After Restart Clash

21 hrs ago

Sebastian Vettel believes Lewis Hamilton should also have been penalised for his role in their collision behind the safety car during the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The pair - currently locking horns at the top of the Formula 1 World Championship standings - were running first and second in Baku when the safety car was called in before the race was restarted.

