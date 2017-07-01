F1: Sebastian Vettel Unhappy With Penalty Weighting After Restart Clash
Sebastian Vettel believes Lewis Hamilton should also have been penalised for his role in their collision behind the safety car during the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The pair - currently locking horns at the top of the Formula 1 World Championship standings - were running first and second in Baku when the safety car was called in before the race was restarted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Online Scene.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC