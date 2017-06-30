Eau Rouge flat out in Tour de France
The Belgian Grand Prix is still several weeks away but that didn't stop the famous Spa Francorchamp from stealing the limelight with its incredible circuit. The Tour de France started in Germany and ran through Belgium before going home to France on stage three today but before getting to France, the peloton made a quick pass onto the famous Spa Francorchamps circuit.
