After 37 Years, Ron Dennis Severs All Ties with McLaren
Ron Dennis has formally severed his ties with McLaren . He is selling his stakes in both McLaren Technology Group and the carmaking McLaren Automotive division, thereby ending a 37-year association with what remains-despite a miserable season so far-the second most successful Formula 1 team of all time after Ferrari.
