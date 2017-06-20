2017 F1: F1 talk too early for Mick Schumacher
That is the claim of Mika Hakkinen, who almost two decades ago was the biggest rival of teenage Mick's legendary father Michael Schumacher. Now, Hakkinen is backing the Schumacher family's 'Keep fighting' initiative and trying to ease the immense pressure on 18-year-old F3 driver Mick's shoulders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC