Why Shares of Ferrari Gained Over 14% Last Month

A big increase in first-quarter profits and a good month on the race track helped push Ferrari's stock higher in May. -- whose symbol inspired the racing cheer here, which translates roughly from Italian as "Go, Prancing Horse!" -- were on a very hot lap in May, racing up 14.5% during the period to close out the month at $86.72. Why the big gain? Here's a clue: Much of the increase happened early in the month, after Ferrari's first-quarter earnings report on May 4 .

