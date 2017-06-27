Why F1 title battle goes beyond just the drivers falling out
It's not just Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel who are at war in the F1 title fight; top brass and technical staff at Mercedes and Ferrari have rolled up their sleeves too... There is something quite fitting that in 'The Land of Fire', as Azerbaijan is known, that tensions in the fight for the Formula 1 championship should erupt so spectacularly between the two title contenders. But whichever side of the debate you stand on the rights and wrongs of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton's behaviour - there is one thing that everyone can agree on: the gloves are now off in the fight for glory.
