Why F1 needs to change its approach to gaming

Formula 1 should overcome the political resistance from the teams about licencing and embrace a new era of gaming if it wants to attract new followers the way other sports are doing, says Jonathan Noble. Bernie Ecclestone once infamously said that he didn't see the need for F1 to win over the 'young generation' because they hadn't got the money to buy Rolex watches.

