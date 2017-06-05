Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya seen at the British Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2012. Photo: AP
Thai law enforcement officials don't know where the son of one of the country's wealthiest families has escaped, but they are confident they'll catch Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya before the statute of limitations runs out in a deadly hit-and-run case. Prosecutors held a news conference yesterday to assure the public they're going after the high profile fugitive whose grandfather co-founded the Red Bull energy drink brand.
