Vettel rubbishes Hamilton claim that he is favoured over Raikkonen at Ferrari
Championship leader Sebastian Vettel has knocked down Lewis Hamilton's claim that he is the clear number one driver at Ferrari this season. Hamilton issued the remarks after the last round at Monaco in which Vettel controversially leapfrogged team-mate Kimi Raikkonen during the only round of pit stops to win the race and extend his title lead to 25 points.
