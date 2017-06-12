Verstappen says F1 season "completely crap" so far
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen declared his 2017 Formula 1 season so far "crap" after his early retirement from second in the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen jumped from fifth on the grid to run second behind Lewis Hamilton and tried to challenge for the lead at the restart after the early safety car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Mon
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC