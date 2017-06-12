Verstappen says F1 season "completely...

Verstappen says F1 season "completely crap" so far

15 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen declared his 2017 Formula 1 season so far "crap" after his early retirement from second in the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen jumped from fifth on the grid to run second behind Lewis Hamilton and tried to challenge for the lead at the restart after the early safety car.

