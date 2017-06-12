Vergne: "Selfish" F1 years behind me now

Le Mans debutant Jean-Eric Vergne says that he has changed as a driver and eschewed an in-built selfish streak, which he admits took time to shake off after his Formula 1 career stalled at Toro Rosso. The CEFC Manor TRS Racing driver made the switch to endurance racing at the start of the season to combine a full FIA World Endurance Championship programme with his Formula E commitments.

