Truro High's Dotty to test drive life in the fast lane with Williams Formula 1
Aspiring young engineer Dotty Squibb, from Redruth, will be test driving life in the fast lane next month having won a sought-after spot on a one-week work placement with one of the world's leading Formula One teams. Dotty, 14, impressed ex-McLaren and Williams engineer, James Robinson, with her commitment to Truro High's Greenpower Race team leading to him recommending the young driver to the talent acquisition team at Williams F1.
