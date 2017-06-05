Traffic restrictions for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced

The roads encompassed by Baku City Circuit, as well as the areas around the track will be closed for traffic on the eve of the 2017 Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku this summer. A Traffic Management Plan has been prepared to arrange the safe movement of spectators around the track, to manage the safety of residents living around the track and to ensure a smooth traffic flow in the trackside areas and as well as on the streets of Baku.

