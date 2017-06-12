Toyota pledges not to give up on elus...

Toyota pledges not to give up on elusive Le Mans win

Read more: Motorsport.com

Toyota has pledged that it will not give up on winning the Le Mans 24 Hours, despite suffering fresh disappointment in last weekend's 85th running. Following on from its last-lap heartbreak in 2016, Toyota saw all three of its TS050 Hybrids suffer problems, with only the #8 entry of Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima making the finish - albeit nine laps down and in ninth overall.

Chicago, IL

