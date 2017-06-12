Toyota pledges not to give up on elusive Le Mans win
Toyota has pledged that it will not give up on winning the Le Mans 24 Hours, despite suffering fresh disappointment in last weekend's 85th running. Following on from its last-lap heartbreak in 2016, Toyota saw all three of its TS050 Hybrids suffer problems, with only the #8 entry of Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima making the finish - albeit nine laps down and in ninth overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC