Toyota, Chevrolet boast quickest class times at 24 Hours of Le Mans Test Day
Toyota went faster on Sunday than last year's pole position time for the 24 Hours of Le Mans as it dominated the official Test Day for the French enduro later this month. Kamui Kobayashi ended up fastest with a time of 3 minutes, 18.132 seconds aboard the No.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
