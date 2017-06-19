Toyota admits third Le Mans entry was a "waste"
Toyota general manager Hisatake Murata has suggested the Japanese marque's third Le Mans 24 Hours entry may have been a "waste". For the first time since 1999, Toyota fielded three entries at La Sarthe in 2017 in a bid to finally claim the prize that has eluded it, adding an additional TS050 Hybrid to its usual two FIA World Endurance Championship cars.
