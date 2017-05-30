Ticket voucher exchange process for Formula 1 in Baku opens
Baku City Circuit is pleased to announce that Azerbaijan Grand Prix ticketholders will be able to exchange their ticket vouchers for actual tickets starting from June 1st. The process will continue until June 25th.
