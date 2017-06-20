There will be no Le Mans, F1 date clash under Chase Carey's new watch
The promoters of both Formula 1 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans appear to be entering a new era of collaboration. During the weekend, new F1 CEO Chase Carey was the honorary official starter of the fabled 24 hour race in France.
