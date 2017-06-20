The TCR International Series visits Hungary for the first time
For the first time since it was launched three years ago, the TCR International Series visits Hungary and will race this weekend at the famous Hungaroring. Built in 1986 near the village of MogyorA3d, the circuit hosted the first Formula One Grand Prix to be held behind the Iron Curtain and since then the Hungarian GP has always taken place there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC