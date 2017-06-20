"The pace is there" for Kubica's F1 return, says Renault

Renault's trackside operations director Alan Permane says Robert Kubica has shown he has the pace required for a Formula 1 return in the recent Valencia test. Kubica, a grand prix winner whose F1 career was interrupted in 2011 by a rally crash injury, drove a 2012-spec Lotus F1 car in a test arranged by Renault in Valencia earlier in June.

