Tarkan performs at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Born in Germany and raised in Turkey, Tarkan has achieved multi-platinum status with sales well in excess of 29 million albums and singles - an achievement made all the more remarkable since only a handful of his songs recorded in his 20-plus year career have been sung in English. Building upon a solid melodic line based on his Turkish roots, Tarkan's music draws upon influences ranging far and wide, from the timeless, hypnotic sounds of the Middle East to the most up-to-the-moment cutting edge Western rock, pop and dance.

