Takuma Sato reflects on Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato reflects on Indy 500 win

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Terry Frei a sportswriter for The Denver Post has come under fire for tweeting that he was unhappy with Takuma Sato's win at Sunday's Indianapolis 500 The Denver Post confirmed Monday columnist Terry Frei is no longer with the newspaper after making a racially charged post on social media about Japanese driver Takuma Sato winning the 2017 Indy 500 on Sunday. Terry Frei , a sports reporter for the Denver Post , sent the questionable tweet shortly after Japanese race vehicle driver Takuma Sato hailed victory in the illustrious Indy 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16) Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC