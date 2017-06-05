Takuma Sato reflects on Indy 500 win

Terry Frei a sportswriter for The Denver Post has come under fire for tweeting that he was unhappy with Takuma Sato's win at Sunday's Indianapolis 500 The Denver Post confirmed Monday columnist Terry Frei is no longer with the newspaper after making a racially charged post on social media about Japanese driver Takuma Sato winning the 2017 Indy 500 on Sunday. Terry Frei , a sports reporter for the Denver Post , sent the questionable tweet shortly after Japanese race vehicle driver Takuma Sato hailed victory in the illustrious Indy 500.

