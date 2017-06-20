Sauber F1 boss Kaltenborn steps down
Kaltenborn joined Sauber in 2000 as head of its legal department, before rising to CEO in January 2010 and taking a share in the company. When Longbow Finance acquired the company last year, founder Peter Sauber retired with Kaltenborn retaining her position but relinquishing her shares.
