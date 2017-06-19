Sauber driver Ericsson dismisses talk of favoritism in team
Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson has dismissed talk of favoritism within Sauber following the unexpected departure of team principal Monisha Kaltenborn. Kaltenborn, who was also Sauber's chief executive officer, left Wednesday by mutual consent.
